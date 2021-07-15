Police arrest two Indonesian women for expired travel documents, failing to scan MySejahtera

KUCHING (July 15): Two Indonesian women have been arrested and issued compounds by the police for having expired travel documents and failing to scan MySejahtera or recording their particulars in the logbook of a premise.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in their daily update today said that the women were arrested under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act after they were found to be in possession of expired travel documents.

“A total 16 compounds were issued by the police in the last 24 hours for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) with failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or record particulars in a log book before entering premises topping the list,” said the committee.

SDMC stated that eight police compounds were issued for this offence under the current phase of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The other compounds were issued for offences such as not wearing face masks in public areas (4) and another four for gathering while not practising physical distancing (while playing mahjong).

According to SDMC, Bintulu and Kapit topped the number of police compounds issued with four each, followed by Kuching and Padawan (3 each) and Miri (2).

“The cumulative number of compounds issued by the police so far is 9,316,” said SDMC.

Apart from that, three local authorities across the state namely the Sibu Municipal Council, Bau District Council, and Bintulu Development Authority also issued compounds to those who flouted the SOP of the current phase of NRP.

The compounds are for offences such as performing dine-in activities (3), failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record particulars on the logbook (3), failure to update the attendance logbook or incomplete entry (2) and premise operating without permission (1).

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities across the state to 1,308.

Meanwhile SDMC also informed that no new premise has been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) today too.

According to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin, HIDE premises and locations have potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken.