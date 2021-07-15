Security services company sparks one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 15): An infection among the staff of a security services company here has sparked one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Dubbed as the Salak Land Cluster, the workplace cluster involving a security services company in Salak Land, Jalan Pustaka in Petra Jaya recorded 41 positive cases after 187 individuals were screened.

The other cluster known as the Sebayor Cluster in Samarahan was detected following targeted screening of Kampung Sebayor residents and close contacts to the index case.

A total of 483 individuals were screened with 16 testing positive.

SDMC in its daily update also announced the end of two clusters in Tatau namely the Semanok Estet Cluster and the Ulu Sangan Cluster.

“The decision was made after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving the clusters,” said SDMC.

However, 10 of the 98 active Covid-19 clusters in the state reported 147 new cases today with the Kendaie Cluster in Lundu recording the most number of new cases at 120.

Other clusters which recorded more than one new case are the Sungai Sengkabang Cluster in Subis (11), Jalan Teo Kui Ngo Cluster in Meradong (6), Salak Land Cluster in Kuching (3) and the Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (2).

“Five other clusters namely the Sungai Entajum Cluster in Tatau, Sungai Setajam Cluster in Sarikei, Pagar Serian Cluster and Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster have recorded one new case each,” said SDMC.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that the Beluru district is now a Covid-19 orange zone district after the district reported 23 positive cases in the past 14 days while the district of Asajaya has reverted to a yellow zone from orange after reporting 20 positive cases in the past 14 days.

Sarawak now has two green zone districts, after Lawas reverted to a green zone from yellow today after not reporting any cases in the past 14 days.

“There are now 21 red zones, four orange zones and 13 yellow zones,” said the committee.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.