Six localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 15): Six localities in the state have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the EMCO will be placed in Kuching, Saratok, Betong and Sarikei to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Kampung Tabuan Melayu in Kuching will be placed under the EMCO from July 16 to 29 while Rh Dennis Sg Klampai and Rh Jangan Nanga Gong Ulu Senulau Budu in Saratok and Rh Kelabit, Engkalat in Betong from July 15 to 29.

“Rh Anggat, Sg Garu Sebangkoi and Rh Allin, Sg Seleku, both in Sarikei are enforced with the EMCO from July 15 to 31, and July 14 to 30, respectively,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO will be lifted from six localities in Sarikei, Bintulu, Serian, Tatau and Miri today.

They are Rh Engkang, Sungai Kerapa, Selalang in Sarikei; Air Marine Cargo workers’ quarters in Bintulu; Kampung Mongkos in Serian; a rent unit (on top of Happy Cafe) at Berjaya Commercial Centre in Bintulu; Rh Jonathan Philip Bunyeh @ Bunyih in Tatau and in Miri – Country Forest Industries Sdn Bhd, Lot 121, Kuala Baram Town District and Suai 1, Estate (Gelasah Division), Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, Subis.

SDMC added that the EMCO enforced at Shin Yang Shipyard workers’ quarters, Lot 210 and 211 in Miri already ended on Tuesday.