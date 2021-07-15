Taman Selera Harmoni food court open for dine-in tomorrow with strict SOP compliance, says association chairman

SIBU (July 15): Popular food court Taman Selera Harmoni here will start catering to dine-in starting tomorrow with strict compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said that not all traders would resume operations as some were still concerned and would want to ensure the situation is really safe before they do so.

“Operators will abide with the SOP issued and we (the association) with cooperation from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will ensure that the SOP is complied with without any compromise.

“Because we know the SOPs are issued for the common good and there are still those who are a bit worried if they (SOPs) are not complied with, can lead to difficulties as well as ways to operate in time to come.

“I will always be together with traders to ensure that the SOP will be complied and to counter check all traders and their workers have received vaccination,” Abdul Taib told The Borneo Post when contacted tonight.

He was asked on their preparation following State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) statement that food businesses will be allowed to open for dine-in from tomorrow, but only limited to those whose operators and workers have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sibu Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association deputy officer of general affairs Hii Hiong Siu said most of the coffee shop owners here are ready and will open their shops for dine in.

Hii said they would strictly abide with the SOP.

“From my understanding and to my knowledge, almost all of the coffee shop owners and their workers have received their first dose.

“Now they are waiting for the second dose. I also received a lot of feedback from them saying that had also received confirmation to go for the second dose either next week or two weeks later. I myself will receive the second dose soon. All my workers also received their first dose vaccination already,” he said.

Hii, however, noted that a handful were still slightly worried and decided to continue with their takeaway business.

“Most of the coffee shops are prepared to open for dine in. We will follow the SOPs. I hope the government will not make another U-turn,” he said.

SDMC said that this comes following a review and some improvements to the standard operating procedures (SOP) at eateries.

“After a review and some improvement to the standard operating procedures (SOP) at food premises, SDMC has decided to allow these premises to operate dine-in from July 16,” it said today in a statement.

Sarawak is currently in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Based on the SOP released, eligible operators are allowed to resume dining in services at only a 50 per cent workforce capacity.

Dine-in is allowed for food operators and workers who have at least received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, said all their enforcement officers will join the police and other enforcement agencies to check the food premises.

“Currently, our enforcement getting the details of the new dine in SOP and Protocol from MLGH (Ministry of Local Government and Housing) and SDMC,” Sempurai said.

Last month, during a forum hosted by Nangka State Constituency Service Centre, which focused on explaining the special allocations for hawkers and petty traders under BKSS 6.0, SMC chairman Clarence Ting was reported as informing that are 750 licensed coffee-shops in Sibu town.