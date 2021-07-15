UMS, association ink MoU on environment conservation

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Pencinta Alam Malaysia Association (MNS) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration in activities related to environment conservation.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said that the collaboration held between UMS Tropical Forestry Faculty and MNS had widened the cooperation network to implement activities in education that are based on the environment and community awareness on the importance of environment conservation.

“The MoU between UMS and MNS is an initiative of the university to strengthen educational cooperation.

“This interaction must be taken to encourage and promote cooperation in the form of exchanges and sharing of knowledge in environment conservation programmes, cooperation in research and publication, activities in conservation, education and environment and community awareness and other cooperation that is thought suitable,” he said when launching the MoU with MNS that was held online.

Taufiq said that MNS had pioneered the field of conservation in the country for eight decades and had been active in highlighting environmental issues as well as make comparisons through habitat conservation and environmental education.

“Hence, I am confident that the cooperation will benefit the conservation of the environment. We see this relationship as a catalyst for the strategic sharing that is comprehensive in the future,” he said.

“Through this platform, I hope that MNS is ready to become the action partner in active participation towards activities that are conducted jointly,” he said.

During the MoU, Taufiq represented UMS in the signing ceremony held at Galeri Majlis, UMS, while MNS was represented by its president, Professor Dr Ahmad Ismail.