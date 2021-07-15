Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church site of three-day vaccination programme

SIBU (July 15): A three-day vaccination programme will be held at Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church at Brooke Drive starting tomorrow (July 16) until July 18.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek Youth chief Councillor Joseph Chieng said the vaccination programme is catered for residents of Tiong Hua Zone and Tong Sang Zone.

“We have sent out 10 teams to all these areas for the registration of this vaccination. We are also using online registration, and the registration will be confirmed straight away.

“Those who have registered through online, there will be no confirmation call anymore. All they need to do is to come according to the designated date and time that they chose,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Chieng, who is the coordinator for the programme, said they are targeting 3,000 people for this vaccination programme.

He said with the vaccination programme at Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, the mobile vaccination for Tiong Hua Zone will be put on hold for the time being.

“We have set up a bigger vaccination centre which can cater for 1,000 people per day. Since the mobile bus vaccination started, we have vaccinated almost 1,000 people and it took more than a week to do so,” he said.