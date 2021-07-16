11 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 16): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said that 11 localities in the Southern and Central regions of Sarawak have been or will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

SDMC said three longhouses in Bintulu are currently enforced with the EMCO from July 15 to July 28.

“They are Rh Dayang Serang, Mile 34, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Enbau Anting, Sungai Sebemban, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau; and Rh Radin Jelemin, Sg Entajum, Sangan, Tatau,” it said in a statement today.

Rh Sap, Sg Tulai, Bintangor in Meradong has also been placed under the EMCO from July 15 to July 31.

Four other localities in Sarikei and Meradong are being enforced with the EMCO between July 16 and Aug 1.

They are Rh Anthony, Sg Merah Dayu, Bintangor in Meradong and in Sarikei – Rh Ningkan, Sg Paoh; Rh Brinau, Sg Baron; and Rh Maja, Sg Baron.

SDMC said three other localities, all in Kuching, will be placed under the EMCO from July 17 to 30.

They are Kampung Astana Lot, Kampung Sungai Bedil and Kampung Seratau.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the EMCO will be lifted from six localities in Tatau, Sebauh, Kanowit, Miri and Meradong from today and tomorrow.

The enforcement of EMCO at Nanga Tada Resettlement Scheme in Kanowit and Rh Nyandang Sg Rayah, Jalan KJD, Bintangor in Meradong will end tomorrow.

The other localities that saw an end to the EMCO today are Sunny Crop workers’ quarters, Sungai Annau in Tatau, Jejalong Palm Oil Mill worker’s quarters, Tubau in Sebauh, and in Sibuti, Miri – Rh Isa Nyawai, Sungai Sengkabang and Rh Banyang Ngalai, Sungai Sengkabang.