326 new cases, three deaths, one cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 326 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 123 of which came from the state capital alone.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the high figure in Kota Kinabalu was due to the intensified targeted screenings in the city.

“Forty-two of the cases in Kota Kinabalu were detected through close contact screenings, 40 through targeted screenings and another 20 through cluster screenings,” he said in a statement.

“The Tembok Cluster recorded 10 cases, Agora Borneo Cluster recorded eight cases and Lorong Berjaya Cluster recorded two cases,” he added.

As it stands, a total of 15 localities in Kota Kinabalu have been imposed with Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Meanwhile, the state recorded one new cluster in Ranau dubbed as the Pekan Ranau Cluster, which originated from a private clinic.

The index case involved two of the clinic’s staff who tested positive on July 10. The virus was then spread to the customers of the clinic.

The cluster currently has 15 positive cases.

Sabah also recorded three Covid-19 deaths in Kota Kinabalu, Kalabakan and Semporna.