Applications open for 2nd batch of Tegas SIA programme

KUCHING (July 16): Applications are now open for the second batch of the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Social Impact Accelerator (SIA) programme.

The six-month programme, which is organised in line with the Sarawak government’s mission to promote social innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, aims to accelerate the growth of early-stage social enterprises and businesses.

The programme will run from November this year to April next year in partnership with Me.reka – an educational arm of The Biji-biji Initiative, said Tegas in statement.

Me.reka is a 21st-century innovative education social enterprise that provides capacity-building programmes to youth, budding entrepreneurs, and impact organisations.

Together, the programme will equip collective knowledge, skills and resources to curate a highly engaging experience to nurture an entrepreneurial spirit among Sarawakian businesses.

“Tegas’ SIA programme merges the learnings of the future digital economies with the entrepreneurial and impact creation mindset required for Sarawakians to establish their own social businesses,” said Tegas chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh, in the statement.

The Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources added that Tegas had, through the programme, previously supported five social enterprises and businesses from Kuching, Miri and Baram (Long Nen), by providing them access to mentors, investors, and ecosystem partners as well as free access to Tegas Digital Innovation Hubs in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

“These include Pungu Borneo, Jonita Enterprise, EdaBeran, SupaReaders, and Timogah,” he said.

Social enterprises selected for SIA will benefit from a total pot of RM35,000 in grant funding; mentorship and access to investor network; six-month access to Tegas Digital Innovation Hubs in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, and Me.reka Maker Space in Kuala Lumpur; six-month access to FutureLab’s online mentorship platform; scholarships for Digital Marketing Institute’s online professional certification course; and green lane to participate in the Tegas Digital Village scale-up programme.

Biji-Biji Initiative and Me.reka co-founder and group chief executive officer Rashvin Pal Singh said through this intensive programme, selected social enterprises will receive bi-weekly mentorship sessions over six months and support that will allow them access to markets, talents and capital.

SIA is open to social enterprises and businesses registered under SSM (or other recognised registration body) with at least 51 per cent Sarawakian shareholding or one Sarawakian co-founder, in operation for at least six months and not more than five years with proof of traction in the form of revenue or customer acquisition.

Registered social entrepreneurs will participate in a series of bootcamps that will run from September to October this year.

Only five top social enterprises and businesses will be selected for the six-month mentorship programme.

To apply, visit here.