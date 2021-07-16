Betong changes to Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 cases in last two weeks

KUCHING (July 16): Betong district is now a Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The change brought the total number of red zones to 22, orange zones to three and yellow zones to 13.

Lawas and Daro remain as the two green zones in the state.

The other red zones are Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Telang Usan, Song, Bau, Meradong, Tatau, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,112 cases.

The orange zones are Beluru, Lubok Antu and Bukit Mabong with a total of 86 cases, while the other yellow zones are Dalat, Asajaya, Sebauh, Pakan, Matu, Kabong, Simunjan, Tanjung Manis, Julau, Marudi, Limbang, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 111 cases.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 18 compounds with six each in Kuching and Sibu, and two in Lawas, Padawan and Bintulu respectively for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The offences were gathering and no physical distancing (9) and not scanning MySejahtera or writing particulars in attendance book before entering premises (9).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date is 9,332,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued a total of five compounds with two by the Bintulu Development Authority, Serian District Council (2) and Bau District Council (1), all for not updating attendance book or incomplete registration book.

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to 1,313.