Central Baram longhouses hit by floods following two-day downpour

MARUDI (July 16): Several longhouses along the Tutoh and Tinjar rivers in Central Baram have been hit by flooding following heavy rain in the area over the last two days.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Marudi administrative officer Reagan Edwin said the Marudi Disaster Management Committee has received several reports from longhouse chiefs on floods.

This included flooding at SK Long Panai and SMK Tutoh Apoh, where flood waters reached two feet in height, inundating the teachers’ quarters and football field.

In Long Patan, flooding was about one foot high; while at Rumah Gerinang in Nanga Tasong, the water under the building was two feet deep.

At Kampung Melinau, the water level was between one and two feet high, while the flood-prone Kampung Benawa also suffered a similar fate.

Reagan said there was also flooding at Long Ukok, Tutoh and Long Maro in Tinjar, but conditions were under control.