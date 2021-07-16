Court of Appeal overturns Tengku Adnan’s RM2 mln corruption conviction in split decision

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): The Court of Appeal today set aside the conviction of Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on corruption charges.

Justice Datuk Suraya Othman, who was leading the bench, said out of the three judges, she and Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin agreed that Tengku Mansor should be acquitted, while the third judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais disagreed.

“Our decision is not unanimous. Nasry and I believe this appeal must be allowed while my learned colleague Datuk Abu Bakar dissents,” she said.

“These are not our full grounds but a brief summation of our verdict. We have a majority decision which allows the appeal to set aside the sentence of the trial judge, and therefore, acquit and discharge the appellant and we have a minority decision by Datuk Abu Bakar that dissents.

“So, on that majority decision, we acquit and discharge the appellant of the charge.” — Malay Mail

