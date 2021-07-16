Covid-19: Kuching district contributes over half of new infections as Sarawak’s daily cases rise to 423

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 423 today, with Kuching contributing more than half of the new infections, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said the state reported no new fatalities, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 433.

“The 423 new cases brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 70,651 and Kuching is the only district reporting three-digit cases,” said the committee.

Meradong came in second on the infections list with 26 cases followed by Sibu (23), Betong (21), Serian (15), Saratok (13), Bintulu (11), Sarikei (11), Kapit (10) and Bau (10).

Other districts that reported single-digit cases were Subis (6), Pakan (5), Tatau (5), Beluru (4), Matu (4), Simunjan (3), Mukah (2), Lundu (2), Telang Usan (2) and Marudi (2).

Ten other districts recorded just one new case, namely Miri, Samarahan, Asajaya, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Selangau, Song, Dalat, Julau and Pusa.

SDMC said 48 out of the total 423 new cases showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 during when these individuals’ swab tests were taken.

“247 individuals of the total new cases had contact with previous positive cases, of which eight showed signs and symptoms during screening,” it said.

A total of 87 new cases are linked to existing active Covid-19 clusters. Of these, 86 were asymptomatic.

SDMC said there were 849 new recovery and discharged cases in Sarawak today, bringing the cumulative tally to 64,963 or 91.95 per cent of the total infections.

“A total of 5,080 individuals are still being treated and isolated at the various hospital wards and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) statewide,” added the committee.