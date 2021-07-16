Covid-19 vaccine scheduling process for taxi, e-hailing drivers ongoing, says Transport Minister

PUTRAJAYA (July 16): The scheduling process of Covid-19 vaccination for taxi and e-hailing drivers as well as p-hailing riders has begun, involving over 50,000 individuals in the service, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said.

In a Facebook post today, he said the Transport Ministry had received the list of names from the respective operators and companies since mid-June and the first group involved a total of 41,488 taxi and e-hailing drivers and 11,527 p-hailing riders.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will notify eligible recipients of their vaccination schedule, he said in response to Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh’s call to expedite the vaccination process for the group.

Wee said the additional list of 57,931 p-hailing riders had also been submitted to CITF for consideration.

He added that the ministry aimed to inoculate over 300,000 public transportation drivers including p-hailing riders in the Klang Valley as soon as possible. — Bernama