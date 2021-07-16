Don’t challenge govt directives, DPM warns factories and business premises

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday issued a stern warning to factories and business premises that continue to violate standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Recovery Plan (NPR).

In a Facebook post, he said 180 factories and business premises were ordered to close on Wednesday for failing to comply with the directives and SOPs.

“Don’t challenge the government’s directives, this is my warning to factories and business premises that are still defiant by violating SOPs. If the rakyat can be patient, why are there still parties still being stubborn and who keep being the main contributors?

“I am very appreciative of netizens, residents and the people who constantly provide the authorities information on these greedy lot,” he said. — Bernama