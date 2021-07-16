Dr Adham: Another new record with 460,158 vaccine doses administered yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): The number of daily vaccine doses administered continued to increase yesterday, totalling 460,158 jabs, making it the highest so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Based on an infographic shared on Twitter, he said 304,807 individuals received the first dose yesterday, and 155,351 doses were administered to second dose recipients.

This brings the total number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, implemented since last Feb 24, to 13,107,716 doses. — Bernama

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 pada 15 Julai 2021 ialah 460,158 dos, yang tertinggi setakat ini. Dos 1 : 304,807

