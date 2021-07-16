Dr Sim: More targeted EMCO necessary in Kuching

KUCHING (July 16): Declaring more targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) is necessary in Kuching given the number of new Covid-19 cases, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Local Government and Housing pointed out that 137 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kuching yesterday.

“As we move into #Phase2 (of the National Recovery Plan) and not going back anymore, I have told the JKNS (State Health Department) and PKB (Kuching Health Office), we will need to have more targeted #PKPD (EMCO) ASAP (as soon as possible),” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim revealed as of 12am Thursday to 12am today, a total of 269 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kuching.

From these cases, he said 133 were considered import cases from outside Kuching.

The majority or 122 of these cases involved the Kendaie Cluster in Lundu — a village at the border with Indonesia.

There were also cases from Bau (1), Samarahan (6), Serian (1), Sibu (1), and Kuala Lumpur (2).

Dr Sim also revealed that there were 13 locations throughout Kuching, which recorded more than three Covid-19 cases.

They were Kampung Seratau (12), Kampung Garung (10), Lorong Cenderawasih (8), Kampung Sungai Tapang (7), Kampung Muara Tebas (6), Kampung Bintangor (5), Kampung Astana Lot (4), Pulapol (4), Taman Landeh (3), Jalan Astana Lot (3), Taman Sumber Alam Sanctuary (3), Taman Sri Perkasa (3), and Lorong Cahaya Mata (3).

He added there were also 120 close contacts of positive cases in 58 locations all over Kuching.

He also called for no politicking in fighting Covid-19 together to save lives.