Ex-DCM Yahya heads Muis

KOTA KINABALU: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya

Hussin has been appointed as the new head of Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor handed over the appointment letter to Yahya at his office at the Sabah Administration Centre on Friday.

Yahya, 71, is the former Agriculture and Food Industry Minister and former Petagas state assemblyman.

He replaces Datuk Seri Dr Hasbullah Haji Mohd Taha.

Meanwhile, former Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (Jheains) officer Ustaz Haji Malai Ali bin Haji Malai Ahmad, 57, was appointed as Muis deputy head, replacing Datuk Haji Matussin Awang Damit.

Hajiji also presented the appointment of Sabah Baitulmal Corporation deputy chairman post to Ustaz Haji Ag Syairin Ag Bakar, 60.

Ag Syairin is the former senior officer of Muis and Jheains and takes over the job from Haji Abdul Rahman Md Yacob.