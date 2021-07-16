Food court traders suggest customers be made to show Covid vaccination cert

SIBU (July 16): Traders at Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court here are proposing that customers be made to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination when visiting their premises.

Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said he hoped the relevant authorities would consider their suggestion, as part of measures to protect the traders and other customers from potentially being exposed to Covid-19.

“This is not to create a hassle, but a way to ensure there is no complacency or negligence in complying with the standard operating procedures,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said the proof of vaccination can be done by showing their digital vaccination certificate in the MySejahtera app.

On the recent remarks by Sibu Municipal Council market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, that hawkers and traders at premises under the council’s jurisdiction would risk being disallowed from operating their stalls if they refuse to get vaccinated by this September, Abdul Taib this was not new for traders at Taman Selera Harmoni.

“All this while, the food court has made it mandatory for traders to get vaccinated, such as for typhoid, before operating their stalls.

“By displaying the confirmation that traders have been fully vaccinated, it gives confidence to customers visiting the food premises,” he said.