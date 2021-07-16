Health Ministry says 51.9 pct of today’s 12,541 Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Just slightly more than half of the 12,541 new Covid-19 cases today, or 6,504 people, have been found to be asymptomatic, the Health Ministry disclosed.

Another 5,848 patients (46.1 per cent) experienced mild symptoms of the virus, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted on Twitter this evening.

He added that 86 cases (0.7 per cent) experienced pneumonia, while 49 cases (0.4 per cent) experienced the same symptoms, but required oxygen therapy.

The Health Ministry data showed that 54 patients (0.4 per cent) have serious symptoms and needed ventilators.

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 caseload has been in the five figures for four consecutive days, including yesterday’s record high of 13,215.

Dr Noor Hisham has attributed the surge in cases to ramped-up tests and the spread of new aggressive variants, most notably the Delta strain, since June 26.

He highlighted that the new strains which are airborne can be transmitted between people who are less than one-metre apart within 15 seconds and advised the public to take greater precaution such as wearing double masks or face shields over their face mask. — Malay Mail