Hypermarket in Kuching listed in HIDE

KUCHING (July 16): E-mart Matang hypermarket in Kuching has been listed under the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system for monitoring amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In disclosing this in a statement today, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said this brought the state’s cumulative number of HIDE premises to 254.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken.

According to him, premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of Covid-19 clusters.

He said premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.