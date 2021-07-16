Khairy: ‘Operation Surge Capacity’ to ensure every Klang Valley adult gets first Covid-19 jab by Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): The government is introducing “Operation Surge Capacity” to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will receive their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination by August 1.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made the announcement in a virtual news conference today.

Khairy who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said that 3.5 million out of 6.1 million people in both KL and Selangor have received their first doses. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME