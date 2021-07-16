Friday, July 16
Khairy: ‘Operation Surge Capacity’ to ensure every Klang Valley adult gets first Covid-19 jab by Aug 1

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. Khairy Jamaluddin today asaid that 3.5 million out of 6.1 million people in both KL and Selangor have received their first doses. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): The government is introducing “Operation Surge Capacity” to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will receive their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination by August 1.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made the announcement in a virtual news conference today.

Khairy who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said that 3.5 million out of 6.1 million people in both KL and Selangor have received their first doses. — Malay Mail

