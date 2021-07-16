Khairy: PPVs can’t turn away migrant workers with MySejahtera vax appointments

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Migrant workers who have valid MySejahtera appointments for Covid-19 vaccination have the right to receive them, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He confirmed that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force has received complaints that some vaccination centres (PPVs) were rejecting some migrant workers who turned up for their scheduled jabs and told to get it under the private-public vaccination programme for the manufacturing sector or Pikas.

Khairy who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said that such incidents should not happen.

“We have instructed the PPVs, if they have an appointment, they will be vaccinated at the PPVs,” he said in a virtual news conference this evening with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“They do not have to be vaccinated under Pikas,” Khairy added, referring to the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), which began on June 16. — Malay Mail