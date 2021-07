KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): All senior citizens aged 60 and above, with no MySejahtera appointments for vaccination, can walk into any vaccination centres (PPVs) in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor beginning tomorrow, to get inoculated.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made the announcement today, and requested those who have already received their appointments to follow their given dates and not flock to the PPVs. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME