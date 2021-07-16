Oil tanker driver killed in road accident

MUKAH (July 16): An oil tanker driver, 35, was killed in an accident at Km 20, Kuala Balingian-Tatau coastal road yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was identified as Paul Dell Marending from Rumah Marending, Mile 21, Jalan Oya in Sibu.

He said they received an alert from Bukit Aman call centre at 11.50am informing them of a road accident at Kuala Balingian/Tatau coastal road.

“Investigation at the scene found the victim was heading towards Balingian from Serupai, Kuala Tatau.

“He lost control of the vehicle before it skidded to the roadside,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Rizal said Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene to extricate the driver pinned to his seat.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Mukah Hospital,” he said, adding the body was later taken to Mukah Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.