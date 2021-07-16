Police detain ex-convict after firing at vehicle

BEAUFORT: A former convict was arrested when he rammed his vehicle into a police car at a rubber estate at Batu Abai Kuala Penyu here on Thursday.

Beaufort police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Yaacob said police were forced to fire two shots towards the suspect’s vehicle in self-defence following the incident.

“A team of police spotted the suspect acting in a suspicious manner inside his vehicle. As police ordered the suspect to stop and come out from his vehicle, the latter reversed his vehicle into the police car.

“As the suspect attempted to escape, my men fired twice at the tyres before arresting the suspect,” he

said on Friday.

Yusoff Zaki said investigation revealed that the suspect was intoxicated.

“The suspect admitted that he was afraid when police approached him as he had just taken drugs.

“Police found a knife and a machete inside the suspect’s vehicle,” said Yusoff Zaki, adding that the suspect had several criminal records.

The 57-year-old suspect has been remanded for investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duty and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for carrying offensive weapons in public places.