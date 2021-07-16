Public flock to Butterfly Garden night market on Day 2 of reopening

SIBU (July 16): A sizeable crowed flocked to the night market at Butterfly Garden here yesterday on the second day of its reopening, with 37 stalls opened for business.

Sibu Municipal Council market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang said traders at the market are currently still taking turns to operate on alternate days.

“Thirty-four stalls opened on the first night (Wednesday) when the market resumed operation, and today (yesterday) a total of 37 stalls are operating of which 15 are food stalls,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

He noted the good response from the public to the market’s reopening but was unsure of the number of visitors since Wednesday.

Night markets are among the economic sectors allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan in Sarawak, which commenced Wednesday.

Tiang also mentioned that traders at Sibu Central Market are also operating on alternate days.