Friday, July 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Python removed from goat pen

Python removed from goat pen

0
Posted on Sabah

The python resting inside a goat pen after it had devoured a kid (baby goat) at Kampung Suasa in Beaufort on Thursday.

KOTA KINABALU: A 3.65-meter long python was removed from a goat pen after it devoured a kid at Kampung Suasa in Beaufort on Thursday.

State Fire and Rescue Department official Mohd Affendy Ramin said the Beaufort fire and rescue station responded to a distress call from a goat farmer at around 12.34pm on July 15.

“Upon arriving at the location, fire and rescue services personnel found the python resting inside a goat pen after it had devoured a kid (baby goat).

“The team immediately removed the reptile from the pen and handed it over to the wildlife officials to be released into the wild,” said Mohd Affendy.

Recommended Posts