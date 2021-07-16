Python removed from goat pen

KOTA KINABALU: A 3.65-meter long python was removed from a goat pen after it devoured a kid at Kampung Suasa in Beaufort on Thursday.

State Fire and Rescue Department official Mohd Affendy Ramin said the Beaufort fire and rescue station responded to a distress call from a goat farmer at around 12.34pm on July 15.

“Upon arriving at the location, fire and rescue services personnel found the python resting inside a goat pen after it had devoured a kid (baby goat).

“The team immediately removed the reptile from the pen and handed it over to the wildlife officials to be released into the wild,” said Mohd Affendy.