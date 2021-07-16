Sabah Professional Council proposed

KOTA KINABALU: The proposed setting up of a Sabah Professional Council

(SPC) is a welcomed move to allow for better coordination between professionals and the state government to develop strategies in line with the aspiration of the government’s development plan, the Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said all sectors of

development require the expertise and contribution of professionals in various

fields and the proposed council is relevant to create a synergy of ideas and efforts to drive the development of Sabah.

He said this at a meeting with the SPC ad hoc committee led by chairman, Ar Rizal Ahmad Banjar at the State Administrative Centre here on Thursday.

Rizal briefed Hajiji on the proposed SPC and submitted a memorandum to the

Chief Minister calling for, among others, that Sabahan professionals be involved in the government’s initiatives to resuscitate as well as reinvigorate the state’s economic and social development.

Rizal said through the SPC, the professionals want to engage and assist the State Government and relevant agencies in the formulation of policies and guidelines.

At present, Sabah has an estimated 5,000 registered professionals in various

disciplines and fields, including architects, engineers, surveyors, lawyers,

accountants and doctors.

Also at the meeting were members of the Sabah Economic Advisory Council led by chairman, Tan Sri David Chu.