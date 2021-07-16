Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases increase to 423, nationwide cases drop to 12,541

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases rose again today to 423, while Malaysia’s new infections dropped by a few hundred cases to 12,541 cases.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 363 new cases, while Malaysia registered a record high of 13,215 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new infections today brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to 70,651, while the country’s infections tally stood at 893,323 cases.

“Selangor continues to top the infections list with 5,512 new cases followed by Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur reporting 1,619 cases and 1,542 cases respectively,” he said in a Facebook post.

Johor also recorded a relatively higher number of cases at 609 followed by Melaka (575) and Kedah (458).

Other states that reported three-digit cases were Pahang (382), Penang (376), Sabah (326), Perak (299), Kelatan (225), and Terengganu (102).

Putrajaya and Labuan recorded two-digit cases at 62 and 24 respectively, while Perlis had just seven new infections.