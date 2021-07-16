‘Spider-Man’ swaps into ‘Iron Man’ costume for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (July 16): Keeping with his superhero theme for his vaccine doses, Mohd Syah Nizam Rajap swapped his former Spider-Man costume and donned Iron Man’s suit for his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

The 32-year-old sported the full superhero suit as he went for his jab at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) vaccination centre housed at Kozi Square at around 11.15am.

This marked the second time he caused a scene at Kozi Square as three weeks ago, he came dressed as Spider-Man for his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The first time I came in Spiderman costume and because I received good response from the people at the centre. They were so happy because of the difference I had made.

“My aim is to entertain people especially the frontliners. I am doing this sincerely as I am happy to see others happy,” he said when met at the centre.

The Tabung Baitumal staff said he hoped he could motivate others to come forward and get themselves registered for vaccination.

He added that aside from Spider-Man and Iron Man costumes, he also owned the costumes of Deadpool and Bumblebee from Transformers.

Mohd Shah said he has a ‘team’ of like-minded superhero enthusiasts.

Mohd Syah said before the Covid-19 outbreak, the group members were always invited to several birthday parties as entertainers.