Two new Covid-19 clusters involving three longhouses detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak recorded two new Covid-19 clusters today involving three longhouses in Meradong and Betong, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The two community clusters are dubbed the Bukit Tinggi Cluster in Meradong and Lempaong Cluster in Betong.

The former involves a longhouse at Bukit Tinggi, Ulu Strass in Meradong placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“A total of 29 people were screened with 21 testing positive, six negative and two pending lab results. 19 positive cases were reported from the cluster today,” said SDMC in their daily update.

All positive cases were admitted to the Sarikei Hospital and Sarikei district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

As for the Lempaong Cluster, it was traced following a targeted screening at two longhouses located at Lempaong Spak in Betong.

A total of 55 people were screened with 31 tested positive, 23 negative and one awaiting lab results, with 21 positive cases reported today.

All those who tested positive were admitted to the Betong Hospital and Betong district PKRC.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end to four clusters, namely the Nanga Meruan Cluster in Selangau, Jalan Ilmu Cluster in Miri, Jalan Kidurong Empat Cluster in Bintulu and Kampung Sungai Agas Cluster in Kuching after they did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Currently, the state has 96 active clusters, with 13 continuing to report a total of 95 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (29), Lempaong Cluster in Betong (21), Bukit Tinggi Cluster in Meradong (19), Semuja Cluster in Serian (6), Duyoh Cluster in Bau (5), Jalan Teo Kui Ngo Cluster in Meradong (4), Sungai Sengkabang Cluster in Subis (3), Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster in Mukah (2), Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu (2), and one case each for Nanga Sejugam Cluster in Julau, Jalan Haji Taha Cluster in Kuching, Sungai Pelepak Cluster in Meradong and Sri Aman Benteng Cluster in Sri Aman.