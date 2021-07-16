Two-year-old succumbs to hornet stings

JULAU (July 16): A two-year old girl was brought to a health clinic in Pakan Tuesday after being stung by hornets.

According to Julau District police chief DSP Andan Sulin, the girl from Rumah Saba, Nunggang, Pakan was stung by hornets when she accompanied her mother to their pepper farm Tuesday morning.

“She was stung below her left ear. Her mother had to rush her home fast because she was in great pain and suffering,” Andam said.

He mother wanted to bring her daughter to a clinic in Pakan but there was no one to send them.

She tried to contact her husband who was still at the pepper farm but to no avail.

The girl was only brought to the clinic about 8.30pm when her father returned home, Andam said.

According to the doctor, the girl was already very weak when she arrived. She was pronounced dead at 11.40pm the same day.