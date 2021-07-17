46 homeless in Labuan fire

LABUAN: Forty-six people were made homeless after a fire destroyed four wooden houses in Kampung Batu Arang, Jalan Tun Mustapha, here Saturday.

The victims, mostly adults, were at home when the fire broke out at 11 am, said Labuan Fire and Rescue Department chief Ismaidi Ismail.

He said the victims managed to escape but a 30-year-old woman was injured in the face while fleeing.

He said 21 firemen in three fire engines rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 11.18 am.

“When they reached the scene, two houses (a 17-door kongsi wooden house) were almost destroyed, while two other adjacent houses were 10 to 80 per cent engulfed in flames,” he said.

Firemen took almost an hour to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire has yet to be established. – Bernama