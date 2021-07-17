About 2/3 of hawkers, traders in Miri have registered for vaccination

MIRI (July 17): About two-thirds or 1,000 out of 1,500 hawkers and traders here have registered for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, but the number of those who have received their first dose is not known, says Councillor Aries Leong.

He said many hawkers and traders were quite doubtful about the vaccine when he first approached them in March to assist with the registration.

“In early June, however, many of them began to show interest in the programme, perhaps after observing others who have had their jabs.

“The number has thus increased showing they no longer fear vaccination and also because of the fear of the new and more dangerous virus variant (Delta) already in the state,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said with the state now in Phase 2 of National Recovery Plan, and more businesses reopened and dine-in allowed there would be more movement of people in the next few days.

“It is thus crucial for everyone to get at least the first dose to be protected against Covid-19 and its variants,” said Leong.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting called on Mirians and foreign workers who have yet to receive their jab to contact Miri Division Disaster Management Committee by WhatsApp for appointment..

Information such as full name, MyKad number, phone contact and address should be sent to 011-59284348 or 011-59424290.

“Hopefully, by the end of August we should be able to achieve at least 72 per cent vaccination target in Miri,” he said.