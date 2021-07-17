Beware of scams, recruitment advertisements purportedly from Pos Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): The public is reminded to be careful of fraudulent support calls, text messages or e-mails, as well as fake recruitment advertisements, claiming to be from Pos Malaysia.

Pos Malaysia, in a statement today, said these scams were widespread and also faced by other postal services worldwide, with the aim to illegally acquire information such as credit card details, passwords, account information or other personal data.

“We advise the public to refrain from revealing such information by not responding to requests via telephone, mobile text messaging services, e-mail or other methods. It is especially important to avoid clicking on the links sent together with the scam messages.

“The public must not share or enter any sensitive information on a website or portal not belonging to Pos Malaysia,” it said, adding that there were also e-mail scams currently targeting the public from unscrupulous senders using the Pos Malaysia name and logo for illegitimate purposes.

Pos Malaysia said e-mail domains that were not Pos Malaysia’s, or closely resembled the official domain address or e-mail, that demanded payment of unpaid Customs duties or tax for the release of parcels should be ignored or deleted immediately.

The statement also urged the public to be wary of fake recruitment advertisements offering employment at Pos Malaysia and to always verify the information by referring to reputable sources.

It said genuine job vacancies at Pos Malaysia would only be advertised on reputable and legitimate employment websites, such as JobStreet, or on its social media platforms.

“Pos Malaysia will always protect our customers and we are committed to ensuring that all personal and transactional information is safe and secure,” it said.

To learn more about online security, fraud, scams, and the reporting channels available, the public can visit the Pos Malaysia website at https://www.pos.com.my/news-info/online-security-fraud-and-scams.html. — Bernama