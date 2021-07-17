CM: State govt opts for Cansino vaccine for Covid-19 immunisation in rural areas

MIRI (July 17): The state government has decided to use the Cansino vaccine for the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in rural areas, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was in view of the logistic situation there and the decision was made to make it easier to administer the vaccine to rural folks as only one dose is needed.

“Now there are two single dose vaccines — one is Cansino and the other is Johnson & Johnson, but the state government decided to use Cansino.

“We expect the first batch of supply to arrive by the end of July. It is easier as vaccinees do not have to come back for second dose. Even with just a single dose, they are still well protected.

“I’ve been told by our doctors that many rural folks had received their first dose and are not willing to come back for their second one,” he said in a press conference after visiting the vaccination centre at Curtin University (Curtin PPV) here this afternoon.

Last month, the state government had requested a supply of 650,000 doses of Cansino vaccines from the federal government, specifically for use in rural areas.

Touching on his visit to Miri today, Abang Johari said he is satisfied with the progress of the vaccination programme here as well as collaboration given by Mirians, private sectors and volunteers in ensuring the success of the programme.

“Miri has administered a total of 238,772 first doses and that is about 72,5 per cent of the targetted Miri population while for second doses, 114,634 or 35 per cent have been administered

“At least you (Miri Division Disaster Management Committee – MDDMC) have reached 70 per cent.

“I’m sure Miri will increase this percentage above target, as I’ve been told that many who registered are still waiting to receive their first dose,” he added.

In view of that, Abang Johari was confident that Sarawak will achieve the target of 80 per cent of vaccinated targetted population by the end of August, based on present achievement where some 1.5 million of the state’s population have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, on the capacity and issue of not enough beds in the Miri Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he said there was less of such a problem as the number of people who have become critical with Covid-19 infection here has gone down.

Abang Johari’s scheduled visit to Long Lama this morning had to be cancelled due to the flooding situation there.

