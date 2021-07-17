Covid-19: One new cluster in Sarawak involving village in Serian

KUCHING (July 17): The State Health Department today declared one new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Bedup Longgo Cluster in Serian.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), one death has been linked to the community cluster.

“The cluster involves a village – Kampung Bedup Longgo – in Serian. A total of 93 individuals were screened with 24 testing positive and 69 negative. A total of 18 positive cases were reported today,” said the committee in its daily update.

All positive cases were admitted to the Serian Hospital and Serian district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end to five clusters, namely the Sungai Selangan Cluster in Sarikei; Skim B Cluster in Meradong; Sungai Durin Cluster in Sibu; Sungai Sentebu Cluster in Sarikei; and Sungai Banun Cluster in Meradong as they did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Currently, there are 92 active clusters in the state with nine reporting a total of 58 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases are Bedup Longgo Cluster in Serian with 18 cases, Duyoh Cluster in Bau (13), Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (11), Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu (10), Tembok Miri Cluster in Miri (2), Industri 121 Kuala Baram Cluster in Miri (1), Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster in Mukah (1), Jalan Teo Kui Ngo Cluster in Meradong (1) and Lempaong Cluster in Betong (1).