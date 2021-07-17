Covid-19: Sarawak records 388 new cases today out of 12,528 nationwide

KUCHING (July 17): Sarawak recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases the whole nation continues its five-digit trend with a total of 12,528 cases today, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the total positive cases in Sarawak to 71,039 to-date.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that Selangor remained at the top with 4,985 cases while Kuala Lumpur held the number two spot with 1,740 cases.

Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases is 905,851 to-date.

Other states that had recorded new cases were Negeri Sembilan with 1,280, Kedah (701), Sabah (647), Johor (625), Melaka (569), Perak (428), Penang (396), Pahang (317), Kelantan (211), Terengganu (177), Putrajaya (41), Labuan (22) and Perlis (1).