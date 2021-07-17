Covid-19: Sarawak records 388 new cases with Kuching topping list with 194 infections

KUCHING (July 17): Sarawak recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases today, with Kuching district contributing over half of the new infections with 194, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that this was followed by Serian with 44 cases, Sibu (28), Samarahan (21) and Bau (17).

“Lundu recorded 15 cases, Sarikei 11 cases, Miri (10), Beluru (8), and Subis (7).

“Bintulu, Meradong and Tatau recorded five cases respectively, Asajaya (4); Kapit, Mukah, Lubok Antu and Telang Usan recorded two cases respectively; and Betong, Simunjan, Song, Belaga, Lawas and Selangau recorded one case respectively,” the committee said.

No Covid-19 fatalities were recorded today.

Out of the total positive cases, 271 involve individuals having close contacts with positive cases (10 exhibiting symptoms); 57 were individuals within existing clusters (two showing symptoms); and 21 were from screening of individuals with symptoms at health facilities.

One case was from an other screening at a health facility and eight cases involve individuals returning from other states – out of which three of them returned from Selangor, and one each returned from Perak, Johor, Kedah, Pahang and Sabah.

On a positive note, there are 407 recovery and discharged cases recorded today, bringing the total recoveries in the state to 65,370 or 92.02 percent.