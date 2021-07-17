Covid-19: Study correlation between vaccination and death rate for better measures – Masing

KUCHING (July 17): The Ministry of Health (MoH) must study the correlation between vaccination and death for a better approach in containing the deadly Covid-19 virus, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said the MoH might take into account the figures for Sarawak yesterday, where it recorded 443 cases but no death, which, he said, was very interesting.

“In spite of 443 positive cases there is no death as at July 16. Could this be the result of aggressive vaccination by the MoH in Sarawak?” he said in a statement today.

Masing said if there is a correlation between vaccination rate and death rate of Covid-19, that meant that the Sarawak vaccine roll out plan has been the correct approach in containing this deadly virus.

“So we must not waste our time by using all kind of strategies like the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and et cetera.

“Just concentrate on acquisition of those approved vaccines and plan on effective vaccination roll out plan.

“Also, leave out politics and religion in fighting this Covid-19,” he said.