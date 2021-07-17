Despite having 10pc of its population vaxxed, DPM says high daily Covid-19 cases, high ICU bed use why Klang Valley still in Phase One Recovery

KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): The high daily Covid-19 caseload in both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that has also landed many of patients in intensive care units appears to be the two main reasons why the Klang Valley has yet to transition to the next phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

According to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, both the national capital and Selangor will remain under Phase One of the NRP for now, even though 10 per cent of their adult population have been vaccinated — which was one of the three threshold indicators for shifting to Phase Two.

He added that transition to Phase Two — where travel curbs and other restrictions are eased up — will happen when the federal territory and the state achieve a satisfactory level for all three benchmarks set by the government.

“All three key threshold values in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur need to be achieved before it can transition into Phase Two.

“The threshold value of 10 per cent vaccinated adult population has been achieved, but cases are still high while the utilisation of beds in intensive care units is still critical,’’ he said in a statement this evening.

Kuala Lumpur and much of Selangor had been under a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) that ended at the stroke of midnight yesterday.

Ismail said the EMCO will be implemented in more targeted areas that show an increase in Covid-19 cases.

He also reiterated that the government will not compromise when it comes to industries and employers that breach the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

He encouraged workers to report their employers for SOP violations.

“The government will not compromise with anyone who repeatedly breaks the rules and will not hesitate to halt operations on their premises or factories immediately.

“At the same time, the Ops Patuh is also intended to increase employer awareness in ensuring safety and employee welfare is always taken care of and protected if given the permission to operate by the government,” he said. — Malay Mail