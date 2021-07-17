Entries for Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021 to open soon

KUCHING (July 17): Entries for the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021 will open soon for submission, with the entry period being from Aug 16, 2020 to Aug 31, 2021.

The categories for article submission this year include the Chief Minister Award, Journalism Award (Feature and News Feature), News Reporting Award, Sports Reporting Award, Sustainability Journalism Award, Business and Economic Journalism Award, Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Journalism Award, and Digital Economy Journalism Award.

The article categories are further divided into Bahasa Malaysia, English, Chinese and Iban.

For the broadcast media and photography, the categories include Broadcast Journalism Award, Photo Journalism Award, and Photography Essay Award.

Entry forms will made available from July 19.

Members of the Kuching Division Journalists Association can contact Ronnie Teo at 016-882-3110 or Chong Kho Lee at 012-822-4883; Northern Sarawak Journalists Association to contact Andy Jong 014-590-2562; Sibu Journalists Association to contact Hii Hong Wee at 013-811-5531; and Institute of Rajang Journalists to contact Yek Choo Eng at 012-889-6361.