First case of Covid-19 detected in Olympic village in Tokyo – reports

TOKYO (July 17): The first case of Covid-19 has been detected in the Olympic village in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Organising Committee.

The infected person is a member of one of the foreign delegations, there is no information about the citizenship and gender of the patient, reported the broadcaster as quoted by Sputnik.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The event is currently set to take place on July 23 to August 8 and be held without spectators due to the remaining risks of the virus. – Bernama