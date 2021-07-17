Five localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 17): A total of five localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update said that the localities are located in Sarikei, Bintulu, Meradong, Lundu and Kuching.

SDMC said that the Multiocean Workers Quarters, No 60 Jalan Industri in Sarikei is placed under EMCO from July 16 to Aug 1.

Rh Belayong Anak Buang, KM22 Jalan Bintulu/Tatau in Bintulu is placed under EMCO from July 16 to 29; and RH Keroh, Sg Sebatu, Ulu Mador, Bintangor in Meradong is placed under the Order from today (July 17) to Aug 2.

Both Kampung Pasir Hilir in Lundu and Kampung Garung in Kuching will be placed under EMCO from July 18 to 31.

There are no EMCO extensions for other localities.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at three localities located in Bintulu, Saratok and Sarikei ends today while one in Bintulu has ended yesterday.

The EMCO at Rental Room (on top of Lau Hoi Chew shop), Parkcity Commercial Centre and Rental Room (on top of V-12 shop) at Assyakirin Commercial Centre in Bintulu ended on July 17 and July 16 respectively.

The EMCO at Rh Ngelai, Sungai Stok in Sarikei and Rh Amban, Sungain Rian, Kabo in Saratok both ended today.