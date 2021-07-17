Floods over Lawas: Over 100 flood evacuees from Trusan return home

MIRI (July 17): The flood victims who took shelter at the evacuation centres in SJKC Chung Hua Trusan and Trusan Community Hall in Lawas were allowed to return to their respective villages yesterday.

Zone 7 Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said both facilities, which had housed the evacuees from seven villages across Trusan, closed at 11am.

They were opened on Thursday, following the floods that hit the northern region of the state earlier this week.

“All 104 flood victims comprising 70 adults, 26 children and eight babies have returned home this (yesterday) morning as the situation in their villages have improved,” said Awangku Mohd Hazmin in a statement, adding that the villages in in Trusan that were affected by the floods were Kampung Gelapas, Kampung Seberang Kedai, Kampung Senduyun, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Tengah, Kampung Tanjung and Kampung Long Tukon.

Meanwhile, Long Bemang in Baram was still inundated yesterday, with floodwater level reaching up to 2.9 feet (0.88m).

In this regard, Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said over 600 residents from 100 households living in the low-lying areas were affected by the floods.

“The reports that we received, informed us that the flood level today (yesterday) had reached 2.9 feet, and is still increasing.

“The weather is cloudy,” he said in a statement.

However, Law said for this region, no evacuation had been planned or made to date.

“The villagers remain vigilant, nonetheless. The electricity source in the village has been turned off for the safety of the residents,” he said.

Other areas acrossMiri Division that were still affected by floods as at noon yesterday were Long Laput and Long Atip.

Several schools were also inundated, with the floodwater level up to seven feet (over 2m) – they included SK Long Loyang, SK Benawa, SK Long Atip, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, SK Long Laput, SK Morek and SMK Long Lama.

“However, the latest news stated that the floods at SK Long Loyang and SK Long Atip had begun to recede.

“School sessions are still going on, but through home-based teaching and learning (virtual platform).

“For these schools, no evacuation has been made as we deem the flood situation in these areas is within control,” said Law.