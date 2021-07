KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 19 to August 1 as the number of Covid-19 cases has increased there.

They are Seri Maju apartment in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Tinusa 2 in Sandakan; and the QL breeder farm and Onika quarry workers quarters in Tawau.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will be extended at Taman Zifa in Beaufort and Kampung Simpangan in Kota Marudu from July 18 to August 1.