Fully vaccinated individuals can enter Bintulu without swab test

SIBU (July 17): Fully vaccinated individuals of up to two weeks from the last date of vaccination are exempted from taking the mandatory swab test before entering Bintulu Division, effective yesterday.

Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC), in a statement, said they had decided to relax the conditions of entering the division.

“A police permit, however, is still necessary,” the statement added.

For individuals who are fully vaccinated but have not yet reached two weeks from the last date of their last vaccination, still need swab test three days before entering Bintulu, and also with a police permit.

BDDMC, however, reminded members of the public not to take advantage of the relaxed policies and the standard operating procedures (SOP) to apply for inter-districts travel as we must be careful of the Covid-19 variants which is spreading in Sarawak.

In addition, restaurants, food shops, food stalls, catering vehicles (food trucks), roadside vendors, food courts, hawker centres, roadside food stalls or kiosks are allowed to operate according to the SOPs that have been outlined.

The operating houses for these business sectors are from 6am to 9pm, effective yesterday.

BDDMC said the decision was made after a virtual discussion with Sarawak Disaster management Committee (SDMC) yesterday morning as Sarawak in now under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) since July 14.

“We understand the difficulties faced by the people and have made adjustments to help revive the economy,” the statement added.