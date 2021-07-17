Govt expects all seniors in Klang Valley to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine very soon – Muhyiddin

PUCHONG (July 17): The government expects all senior citizens in the Klang Valley to be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was in line with the decision that this group be allowed to come and get their vaccine shots on a ‘walk in’ basis at all Vaccination Centres (PPV) and government health facilities in the Klang Valley from today.

“All PPVs and clinics and health facilities under the Ministry of Health (MOH) are ready to accept these senior citizens whether they are registered or unregistered,” he told reporters after visiting pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd here today.

Muhyiddin said that as of July 15, a total of 3,025,275 senior citizens had registered for vaccination and that 2,680,880 or 88.61 per cent of them had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Prior to this, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said that senior citizens who had not yet received an appointment could ‘walk in’ at any PPV in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to get their first dose of vaccine shots from today.

Touching on the supply of vaccines, Muhyiddin said that Pharmaniaga which manufactures the Sinovac vaccine is very close to fulfilling the 12.4 million doses of the vaccine ordered by the government.

The prime minister also expressed pride in the company’s success in completing pre-ordered vaccine orders, and said that the supply would help the government speed up the vaccination process.

“This is a decision I made earlier this year, that Pharmaniaga will assist the government in implementing the country’s Covid-19 vaccination process, and it turned out to be successful with the support of vaccines produced by others,” he said. – Bernama