JKR, KWB to investigate cause of road collapse near Kpg Haji Baki which took the life of a motorist

KUCHING (July 17): The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) and the Kuching Water Board (KWB) will be conducting a thorough investigation over the death of a 62-year-old man after his vehicle crashed into a collapsed road near Kampung Haji Baki during the wee hours this morning.

“It is a very saddening news and I am still waiting for the investigations to be completed,” said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang when met by reporters at the vaccination programme at the Kampung Semeba Multipurpose Hall PPV here today.

Several netizens were of the opinion that the road collapsed due to the burst water mains under the road, causing the soil to erode and the road eventually collapsed.

Lo, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, said that works to fix the main water pump and pipes at the collapsed road was still ongoing, and water supply to several residential and commercial centres at high topography areas would be affected throughout the repair works.

Meanwhile, at the Kampung Semeba Multipurpose Hall PPV, a total of 400 Batu Kitang constituents received their Covid-19 vaccines this morning as part of the plan to reach a herd immunity by August this year.

Lo also revealed that to date, more than 80 per cent of Batu Kitang residents have received at least their first vaccine doses.